KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — 2023-2024 Season tickets for the University of Tennessee’s men’s basketball games have sold out for the seventh year in a row, according to a release from the university.

The program sold out of all 14,500 season tickets for the season at Food City Center. The university said this is the seventh consecutive full-capacity season that more than 13,000 fans have purchased season tickets.

Last year, Tennessee averaged 18,781 fans per fame, placing them fifth nationally. Only eight other schools in the country had an average home game attendance of 15,100.

Fans who weren’t able to get season tickets in time can still snag single game tickets online at allvols.com. The waiting list for the 2024-2025 season tickets is already open for those hoping to get season tickets next year.

Tennessee is going into the 2023-24 season ranked No. 9/10 nationally and picked in the preseason media poll to win the SEC. Already, the Vols have shown they are ready for the next season to begin, winning both of their exhibition games, 89-88 against fourth-ranked Michigan State and 90-48 against Lenoir-Rhyne.