KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee’s men’s basketball game against Illinois on December 9 is sold out.

According to UT, this is the first of four sellouts so far this season for the Volunteers. The matchups against Alabama, Texas A&M and Kentucky are also sold out. The team also sold out of all 14,500 season tickets for the season at Food City Center.

UT added that limited ticket inventory remains for the Volunteers’ game against Auburn on February 28. Tickets can be bought on Ticketmaster.

Those attending the game should be aware that Phillip Fulmer Way and Peyton Manning Pass will be closed. To learn more about the closure, click here.

The game against Illinois will be UT’s fourth in a five-game stretch against an AP top-20 team. According to UT, this is only the third time this has happened in the program’s history.