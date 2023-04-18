KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Santiago Vescovi announced on his Instagram that he is returning to Tennessee for his fifth year.

Vescovi has been one of the Vols’ biggest threats from deep in the four seasons he’s played at Tennessee. The guard is a 38.1% 3-point shooter.

This past season, Vescovi averaged 12.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Vescovi was one of five seniors on the 2022-23 team that made it to the Sweet 16. Josiah-Jordan James and Uros Plavsic have yet to announce their future plans. Olivier Nkamhoua entered his name into the transfer portal on March 30.