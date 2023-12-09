EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct the military branch Smith serves in.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols fans at Saturday’s Tennessee Basketball game were in for more than the game as a sailor surprised his family during a break in the game.

WATE’s Sam Rothman captured the moment Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith, ran up to his family, who were on the court.

Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith reunites with his family. (WATE)

Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith reunites with his family. (WATE)

Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith reunites with his family. (WATE)

Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith reunites with his family. (WATE)

Right before Smith ran up to them, a video played for Smith’s family in Thompson Boling Arena at Food City Center. In the video, Smith said he was coming home soon.

The Tennessee Basketball team also shared photos of the moment on Twitter, saying:

“An incredible moment. Welcome home Lieutenant Commander Zachary Smith.”