KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee men’s basketball team will be without one of their assistant coaches to start the season, school officials announced Monday.

Assistant coach Rod Clark is suspended for the first two games of the 2023-24 season as he and the university work with the NCAA to address an unspecified violation.

He will miss Monday’s home opener against Tennessee Tech and the Nov. 10 game against Wisconsin.

“Coach Clark has acknowledged his error in judgment and accepted full responsibility,” a team spokesperson said in a press release. “We appreciate his cooperation throughout the process. NCAA bylaws prohibit additional comments or details.”

Clark joined the Tennessee basketball staff in April 2021 and is credited with helping develop players like Kennedy Chandler and Julian Phillips into NBA Draft picks.