KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vols point guard B.J. Edwards entered the transfer portal on Friday after one season at Tennessee.

The Knox Catholic alumnus played in 14 games while averaging 1.2 points per contest. Edwards’ playing time was limited even after starting point guard Zakai Zeigler went down with an ACL injury.

Edwards was a four-star recruit out of high school.

After the additions of Jordan Gainey, Chris Ledlum and Dalton Knecht, the Vols were in a scholarship crunch. Edwards’ departure puts Tennessee right at the 13-scholarship limit allowed by the NCAA.