KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After dropping a combined ten places in the previous two editions of the AP Top 25 poll, the Tennessee men’s basketball team has reversed the trend thanks to their first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Tennessee jumped to No. 12 in the newest edition of the poll released on Monday, five spots higher than the previous week that saw the Vols at their lowest rank of the year.

Rick Barnes’ team secured their first ranked win of the season over the weekend in a 86-79 home victory over Illinois. Poll voters seemed to be impressed by Illinois despite the loss. The Fighting Illini jumped four spots to No. 16 in the Week 6 poll, their highest rank of the season so far.

The final four games of the nonconference schedule will see the Tennessee match up against three teams it has never played before, beginning with Georgia Southern on Tuesday.

After facing North Carolina State on Dec. 16 for the first time since 2017, Tennessee will conclude 2023 with a home clash against new foe Tarleton State on Dec. 21.

The nonconference schedule will conclude on Jan. 2 when Norfolk State comes to Knoxville. Tennessee will hit the road to begin SEC play on Jan. 6 against Ole Miss.