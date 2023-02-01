GAINSVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — Tennessee struggled to find the bottom of the net in Gainsville. The Vols shot 27.9% from the field and 20% from three leading to a 67-54 loss to Florida.

The Gators started the game on a 17-4 run, but the Vols chipped away and took a 44-38 lead midway through the second half.

Florida answered with a 17-2 run to take a 55-46 lead. Much of the run was fueled by big man Colin Castleton. The senior poured in 20 points, 16 of which were in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds.

Tennessee had three scorers in double-digits despite the shooting woes. Zakai Zeigler led the team with 15 points. Santiago Vescovi and Olivier Nkamhoua chipped in 11.

UP NEXT: The Vols return to Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday when they welcome back Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.