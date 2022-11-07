KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols basketball season got underway inside Thompson-Boling arena on Tuesday evening against Tennessee Tech.

Shots weren’t falling for either squad in the first half, Tennessee connecting on 31% of their field goals, and making just four of their 21 attempts from three.

The Golden Eagles are shooting 18% from the floor and have only made a single three-pointer

Tyreke Key leads the Vols in scoring after the first with 11 points, followed by Josiah-Jordan James with five.

Tennessee enters the break with a 27-16 lead, their largest advantage of the night.

The Vols came out with a stronger start to the second, putting up a 43-24 lead over the Golden Eagles with 14:47 remaining.

With under 10 minutes remaining in the second half, Tennessee jumped out to their largest lead, 58-37.