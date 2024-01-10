STARKVILLE, Miss. (WATE) — The Vols fell behind 35-22 at the half but battled back in the second half. Mississippi State ended the game on a 5-0 run to win 77-72.

Head coach Rick Barnes’ decision to call a full-court press in the second half injected some life into Tennessee. The Vols went on a 15-5 run to pull the game within three at 49-46.

Tennessee kept chipping away. Eventually, the Vols tied the game up at 62 with five minutes left in the game, but the Bulldogs were too strong in the end.

Dalton Knecht led the way for Tennessee with 28 points, 26 of those being scored in the second half. Zakai Zeigler was the only other scorer in double digits with 26.

Tennessee could not slow down the inside-out combination of Tolu Smith and Josh Hubbard. Hubbard poured in a team-high 25 points with five made 3-pointers. Smith chipped in 23 points.

Foul trouble in the post contributed to the troubles guarding Smith. Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka were in foul trouble for the majority of the game and both eventually fouled out.

UP NEXT: Tennessee heads to Georgia to face the Bulldogs on Saturday. Tipoff is at noon.