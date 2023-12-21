KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team ended 2023 on the right note with a 65-46 win over Tarleton State. It marked Tennessee’s fifth straight win.

Zakai Zeigler led the Vols in scoring with 13 points with Santiago Vescovi right behind him with 12. Vescovi also added five assists and six rebounds. Josiah-Jordan James was the third Vol to finish with double-digits as he picked up 10 points and 10 boards for a double-double.

It was a slow start for Rick Barnes’ squad as the Vols were tied at 10 with the Texans, thanks to 36.4% shooting from the field with four turnovers. Tarleton State took the lead at the 11:14 mark of the first half, but Dalton Knecht responded on the other side of the court with a three to put the Vols back up within one.

Zakai Zeigler gave the crowd something to cheer about on a step-back three to give Tennessee an eight-point advantage. Santiago Vescovi followed with another long ball to make it a 15-2 Tennessee run as well as an 11-point lead with 5:26 left in the opening half.

Jordan Gainey found his rhythm late in the first frame, scoring on back-to-back possessions. Gainey found the stat sheet with a nice finish to the rim and then drained a three to give him a quick five points and a 30-21 Tennessee lead at the 3:05 mark.

The Vols continued their three-point party as Josiah-Jordan James hit one from distance to give the veteran five points in the first half. On the next possession, Zeigler fought his way to the hoop for a layup and drew a foul. He finished the play with a fist pump, but missed the free throw as Tennessee took a 39-25 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Just like the start of the first half, the Vols looked sluggish to open up the second half. Tennessee was held scoreless for over three minutes until Vescovi put an end to the scoring drought with his second three-pointer of the night. That bucket gave Vescovi 10 points in the game as he was the first Vol to hit double-digits.

Tennessee’s offensive struggles continued as the Vols were held scoreless for another 2:53 until a Jonas Aidoo free throw with 7:30 left in regulation. James then reached double-digits in scoring with a layup to give Tennessee an eight-point lead with six minutes left on the clock.

The Vols return to the court on January 2 as they host Norfolk State in their final non-conference game before SEC play.