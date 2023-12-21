KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes is under consideration to join an elite shortlist of players, coaches, and contributors enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2024 on Thursday. Barnes is among 36 nominees in the North America nominee category that also includes the 2008 U.S. Men’s Olympic Basketball team, eight-time NBA All-Star Vince Carter, and two-time NBA Champion Bill Laimbeer. He is one of 15 first-time nominees in this category.

This year is Barnes’ 44th consecutive year as a college basketball coach, and 37th as a head coach. He currently ranks 15th in Division I NCAA history for career wins by a head coach and is the winningest coach in University of Texas history.

Only four coaches in history have led their teams to more NCAA Tournament appearances than Barnes. He has been to the Sweet 16 eight times and the Elite Eight thrice. In 2002-03, he guided Texas to its first Final Four in 56 years.

No SEC school has more wins or postseason wins than Tennessee since Barnes became head coach in 2015. He has guided Tennessee to four 25-win seasons after it had three all-time before his arrival and won the program’s first SEC Tournament title since 1979.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be nominated for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the pinnacle of our sport,” Barnes said in an announcement from Tennessee Athletics. “This distinction, though, is not just about me, but more about all the wonderful people who have impacted me throughout my coaching journey the last four-plus decades. I want to thank every coach, staff member, administrator, fan and friend who has supported me and the programs I’ve had the joy of working for. But most of all, I want to thank the players I’ve had the privilege of coaching, as well as my family for their unconditional love and for keeping me focused on the Lord and living for the glory of His kingdom.”

Induction finalists will be announced on Friday, Feb. 16 during NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Class of 2024 will be revealed in a nationally televised broadcast on Saturday, April 6 during the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona.

The enshrinement ceremony will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17.

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame honors players, coaches, and other contributors at every level of men’s and women’s basketball, both domestically and internationally. More than 400 inductees are enshrined at the hall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is considered the birthplace of basketball.