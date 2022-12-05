KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee men’s basketball team is on a six-game winning streak and has landed inside the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in 2022.

Tennessee jumped six spots to No. 7 in the Week 5 edition of the rankings after a pair of blowout victories at home against McNeese State and Alcorn State. Tennessee saw the second biggest leap of any team this week, behind only a Maryland team that rose nine spots to No. 13.

The Vols will take on Maryland on Dec. 11 as part of the 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational.

After their lone loss on the season against Colorado on Nov. 13 in Nashville, Tennessee has reeled off six consecutive victories. They were crowned Battle 4 Atlantis champions with wins against Butler and USC before defeating national powerhouse Kansas in the title game.

Kansas remains ahead of the Vols in the latest poll, coming in at No. 6 in the Week 5 rankings.

Tennessee came in at No. 4 in the first NET Rankings of the season released Monday. NET, which stands for NCAA Evaluation Tool, is used as the primary sorting tool for selection and seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Standout senior Josiah-Jordan James returned to the lineup in Sunday’s 94-40 win over Alcorn State after missing four games with knee soreness.

Tennessee will be expected to record their seventh straight victory when they host Eastern Kentucky on Dec. 7 before heading to Brooklyn for the 2022 Hall of Fame Invitational.

SEC play will begin on Dec. 28, marking the earliest start to conference play in more than 30 years.