KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Ole Miss is undefeated no more. The Vols picked up a dominating 90-64 win against Ole Miss to open up SEC play and handed the Rebels their first loss of the season.

Jonas Aidoo led the way with a career SEC game-high 24 points. Aidoo also paced the Vols with 10 boards. Despite having two players over seven-feet tall, the Vols outrebounded the Rebels 47-24.

Zakai Ziegler finished second in scoring with 17 points. He also had a team-high 10 assists and four three-pointers. Both Aidoo and Ziegler finished with a double-double.

Tennessee looked good out of the gate. Zakai Zeigler blocked an Ole Miss three and Josiah-Jordan James opened up the scoring on the other end with a jumper.

After the Rebels took the lead thanks to a Jaylen Murray three-pointer, the Vols regained the advantage with a Jonas Aidoo dunk. Aidoo added a layup to put Tennessee ahead 3:30 into the first half.

Ole Miss struggled offensively to start the game, going just 1-for-7 from the field and 1-for-5 from beyond the arc at the first media timeout. On the other side, Tennessee was having trouble from distance as the Vols went 0-for-3 to start off the contest.

As the Rebels’ offensive troubles continued, the Vols defense didn’t make things easier. After a nice feed to James on one end, Jahmai Mashack came up with a steal to give the Vols back the ball.

After going 0-for-5 from three-point range, Jordan Gainey ended the drought as he knocked one down from deep. Aidoo added back-to-back layups to extend Tennessee’s lead to 18-6 on a 12-0 run. The junior had a game-high eight points halfway through the opening half.

As Tennessee took the momentum, the Rebels were scoreless for over four minutes of play.

But that momentum swung right back to Ole Miss, quickly. The Rebels went on a 9-0 run and cut the deficit to three as the Vols were held scoreless for 3:22. Dalton Knecht ended the scoring drought with a steal on one end and a layup on the other off a Zeigler lob.

Aidoo was the first player on either side of the court to reach double-digits. He did so on a statement dunk to put the Vols up by seven with under five minutes left in the first.

After missing his first four three-point attempts, Zeigler knocked one down from beyond the arc to give Tennessee a 29-21 lead with 3:02 left in the half.

The Vols ended the half 4-for-4 from downtown, as Mashack hit back-to-back threes, including one at the buzzer, to give Tennessee a 40-31 lead at the break.

The Vols’ three-point party continued into the second half as Zeigler and Knecht both connected from downtown to extend Tennessee’s lead to 51-34.

Tennessee then took its largest lead of the game so far, 20 points, as James’ steal led to an Aidoo bucket on the other end. Aidoo was then sent to the line, where he tied his career high in an SEC contest with 15 points. He picked up 15 against South Carolina on Jan. 7, 2023.

Mashack was the third Vol to reach double digits, behind Aidoo and Ziegler, after he picked up an offensive board and then laid it in to give UT a 67-45 advantage. UT then eclipsed 70 points thanks to a three from Ziegler.

The Vols outscored the Rebels 50-33 in the second half.

Tennessee continues SEC play on the road at Mississippi State on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. from Starkville.