KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee men’s basketball secured their first ranked win of the year with a victory over the Fighting Illini.

The Vols stayed in control for almost the entire matchup, trailing to Illinois for less than six minutes. Illinois’ largest lead was a small one, going up by five out of halftime, an advantage that was helped by a scoring drought for the Vols.

The lull saw just four points scored by Tennessee following the under eight timeout in the first half, leading to the loss of their lead. An 11-4 Illinois run at the break continued to extend for the Fighting Illini out of the half.

Illinois’ 14-4 run was broken by a Josiah-Jordan James free throw. The forward went on to snag the lead back for Tennessee with a signature dunk, putting the Vols up 45-44 with 15:23 left in regulation.

Dalton Knecht started to build back the lead, following James’ effort with a layup and three-point shot. Offensively the Vols ran through Knecht, the guard pouring in 21 points. Knecht also picked up a block and steal on the defensive side.

Joining Knecht as Vols who were pivotal in the matchup was Jahmai Mashack and Santiago Vescovi, Mashack produced the highest plus/minus rating of the game with a positive 13 and Vescovi lead the team in efficiency after contributing 12 points, a game-high 9 rebounds and three assists.

Along Knecht, Mashack and Vescovi being on the court, shooting 52 percent in the second half played into the Vols maintaining their lead until the end of the contest. Tennessee shot 45 percent from the field overall.

Also contributing was Tennessee’s defensive effort against Terrence Shannon, the Fighting Illini standout connected on just five of 16 attempts from the field (1-of-6 from three), four rebounds and one assist.

Illinois got within seven several times in the final two minutes of play, cutting the deficit to five with less the 20 seconds of play. Tennessee’s response was enough to come away with a 86-79 victory over the Fighting Illinois in front of their first sold out crowd in Knoxville this season.