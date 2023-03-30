KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A University of Tennessee spokesperson confirmed to WATE that Tennessee senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua has entered the transfer portal.

Nkamhoua started all 36 games this past season and helped lead the Vols to the Sweet 16 during this year’s NCAA Tournament. The senior averaged 10.6 points per game including a 27-point outburst against Duke in the NCAA.

The Finland native has one more year of eligibility left due to the COVID year in 2020.

Nkamhoua played for all four seasons at Tennessee.

Tennessee ended the season after losing to Florida Atlantic University 62-55 in the Sweet 16.