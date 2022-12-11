BROOKLYN (WATE) — The Vols held a 45-29 lead with less than 12 minutes left in the game. Tennessee withstood a Terrapin 24-11 run to win 56-53.

UT once again played shorthanded. Santiago Vescovi returned to the lineup and finished with seven points, but Josiah-Jordan James was ruled out due to knee soreness and Jonas Aidoo missed the game due to the flu.

Zakai Zeigler was the only Vol with double-digit scoring at 12 points.

Despite a poor shooting night (28.8%), it was once again Tennessee’s defense carrying UT to a win. The Vols limited Maryland to 17-52 (32.7%) from the field. Maryland shot 8.3% from deep, only making two 3-pointers on 24 attempts.

Freshman Tobe Awaka was a staple in the defense. Awaka was a +17 while scoring seven points.

UP NEXT: The Vols will travel to Arizona on Saturday. Tipoff against the Wildcats is at 10:30 p.m.