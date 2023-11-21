HONOLULU, Hawaii. (WATE) — When two teams enter a contest undefeated, only one can come out with their streak intact. Seventh-ranked Tennessee was unable to maintain their perfect pace and fell to No. 2 Purdue in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational.

It was a scrappy battle on the court in the first half, and points were hard to come by. Tennessee managed to find themselves on a 10-0 streak that extended past the midway point of the first that gave them a 20-11 lead. The run was broken by a Zach Edey free throw.

Speaking of free throws, the Boilermakers saw the greater majority of their first half points come from the line, connecting on 16-of-26. All but four of Purdue’s additional 14 points before the break were made up of second chance points.

That was in part due to the Vols losing battle on the boards in the first half, 24-18, with the Boilermaker’s effort split evenly between defensive and offensive rebounds.

Purdue may have been able to capitalize off second chance points, but their shooting was far from spectacular in the first 20 minutes, entering the half shooting just 20 percent from the field, as well as from three.

The Vols weren’t much better, shooting under 40 percent from the field at the break. Dalton Knecht was the brightest light in a dim offensive effort, totaling 13 points and a tying his season high of five rebounds by the half. Knecht finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, a team-high for both marks.

Tennessee entered the half with the lead, 31-30.

Both teams entered the half not having scored a field goal in over four minutes. That streak extended over four minutes into the second half for the Vols, allowing Purdue to build a seven-point lead, their largest advantage yet.

Nearly nine minutes of no field goals for the Vols between the end of the first half and beginning of the second half was broken by Tobe Awaka in the paint, bringing their deficit to five points with 15:56 remaining.

However, the scoring issues persisted for Tennessee. Tennessee was 1-of-9 from the field in the opening seven minutes of the second half. The Boilermakers faired a bit better, at that same point they were making 62.5 percent of their shots from the field.

Both teams’ foul trouble started to weight heavy as the end neared. With six and a half minutes remaining, Santiago Vescovi, Jonas Aidoo and Awaka each had four fouls for the Vols, while Purdue’s best shooter Edey and Trey Kaufman-Renn each had four for the Boilermakers. Awaka and Aidoo were the only two of the five that fouled out.

After fighting from behind nearly the entire half, Jordan Gainey made it a tie game at 61 all around with 4:18 to go.

The Vols let the lead go and tied it once again, Purdue then putting themselves up by four with 1:26 to go.

Knecht scored his first points of the second half with 13 seconds to go, making it a one possession game. However, a made free throw from the Boilermakers gave Purdue a four-point lead that the Vols couldn’t touch.

Tennessee falls to Purdue, 71-67. They’ll play for third place on Wednesday at 2:30 against the loser of Kansas vs. Marquette.