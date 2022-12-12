KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team rose in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll after recording their second win of the season over a ranked opponent and their eighth straight victory overall.

The Volunteers (9-1) came in at No. 6 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, up one spot from last week. Tennessee received a first-place vote for the first time this season with Detroit News reporter Matt Charboneau putting the Vols atop his ballot.

Sunday saw Tennessee narrowly beat Maryland in the Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Maryland dropped from No. 13 to No. 20 following the loss.

The neutral-site victory was Tennessee’s second win of the season over a ranked opponent. They beat national powerhouse Kansas, then ranked No. 3 in the AP Poll, 64-50 in the championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Kansas came in at No. 8 in the latest poll.

Tennessee continues to find success despite dealing with a series of injuries to top players over their first ten games. Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James missed his fifth game of the season on Sunday due to knee soreness.

Battle 4 Atlantis MVP Santiago Vescovi returned to the lineup against Maryland after missing the previous two games due to a shoulder injury but was held to seven points. 6’11” forward Jonas Aidoo missed the game due to the flu.

The Vols will have nearly a week to recover before going on the road to take on No. 9 Arizona on Dec. 17. They’ll return home for a Dec. 21 game against Austin Peay before beginning SEC play away at Ole Miss on Dec. 28.