KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee men’s basketball team is on a four-game winning streak and has returned to the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time since Nov. 20.

The Volunteers rose four spots to No. 8 in the Week 7 edition of the poll released on Monday, the team’s highest rank since occupying the No. 7 spot in mid-November. Kentucky saw the most significant jump of any team this week, jumping five spots into the No. 9 rank.

After a pair of losses to the top-ranked teams in the country at the Maui Invitational and a road loss to North Carolina, Tennessee has reeled off four consecutive wins.

Tennessee’s first ranked win of the year came in a home game against Illinois sandwiched between nonconference victories over George Mason and Georgia Southern.

The Vols traveled to San Antonio to take on NC State as part of the Hall of Fame Series over the weekend, securing a 79-70 victory. The win saw head coach Rick Barnes pass Lefty Driesell to take sole possession of the No. 15 spot on the all-time list of winningest coaches in NCAA Division I basketball.

UP NEXT: Tennessee will conclude 2023 with a home clash against new foe Tarleton State on Dec. 21. The nonconference schedule will be completed on Jan. 2 when Norfolk State comes to Knoxville. Tennessee will hit the road to begin SEC play on Jan. 6 against Ole Miss.