BATON ROUGE, La. (WSAW) — Tennessee held LSU to 25% shooting from deep to defeat LSU 77-56 and move to 16-3 on the season and 6-1 in SEC play.

The Vols turned to a starting lineup it had never used before. Zakai Zeigler, Santiago Vescovi, Julian Phillips, Josiah-Jordan James and Olivier Nkamhoua were given the starting spots.

James was lights out in his second straight start pouring in 22 points making four 3-pointers.

Freshman Phillips had 10 points with his second straight game of making two from deep.

Zeigler continued to probe the floor with a double-double (12 points, 10 assists).

The Vols made 12 3-pointers, which ties the most they have made in SEC play.

NEXT UP: The Vols return home to Thompson-Boling Arena for another SEC matchup. UT will face Georgia at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.