KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After five straight wins to close out 2023, the Tennessee men’s basketball team will begin the new year with their highest Associated Press ranking of the season so far.

The Volunteers were ranked No. 5 in the Week 9 edition of the Associated Press Top 25, eclipsing their previous high of No. 7 in the Week 2 edition from November. It is the team’s highest mark since they reached second overall in January 2022.

Highlighted by their first ranked win of the season against Illinois, Tennessee won all five games played in December. It was the third time in the last 16 seasons the Vols have gone undefeated in the final month of the year.

Rick Barnes will aim to extend his team’s streak on Thursday as the nonconference schedule comes to a close against Norfolk State. It will be the first time the two schools have faced off on the basketball court.

Tennessee will kick off SEC play with a road clash against an undefeated, 22nd-ranked Ole Miss team. They will also travel to Mississippi State and Georgia before their first home conference game against Florida on Jan. 16.

While they did share the 2017-2018 regular season title with Auburn, the Vols have not won an outright SEC regular season championship since the 2007-2008 season. Tennessee’s 2022 SEC Tournament title was their first since 1979.