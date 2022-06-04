KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Vols continued to blast the ball out of the park. Tennessee hit four home runs to win 12-7 and advance to the Knoxville Regional final. Tennessee set a program record with its 55th victory.

SEC Pitcher of the Year Chase Dollander was given the start. He managed two scoreless, but the Camels struck in the third. Jarrod Belbin blasted a two-run shot to give Campbell a 2-0 lead. The Camels tacked on another in the third when Connor Denning reached on an error by Cortland Lawson scoring Zach Neto. Ty Babin snuck a single past Jorel Ortega to bring home another run. Tony Vitello looked at Tennessee pitching coach, Frank Anderson, and decided to pull Dollander and hand the ball to Kirby Connell with the bases loaded. Connell got Tyler Halstead to fly out to left to end the inning.

Tennessee started to find its offense in the fourth. Drew Gilbert doubled, and Trey Lipscomb followed it up with a single right over the shortstop to make it 4-1. Ortega sent the crowd into frenzy with a bomb over the porches in left to trim the Camels lead to 4-3.

On the anniversary of his walk-off grand slam against Wright State, Drew Gilbert sent Lindsey Nelson Stadium into pandemonium with a three-run shot in the fifth to give UT a 6-4 lead. Ortega drove in another on a swinging bunt to score Trey Lipscomb.

Drew Pierson smashed a two-run shot to dead center for the Camels to make it a one run Tennessee advantage. Connell was pulled shortly after. He finished with four innings of work with four strikeouts and two earned runs. Freshman Chase Burns was given the job to maintain the slim lead.

Burke gave the Vols some insurance with a solo shot that exploded off the bat and carried over the wall in left-center. His 14th of the season tied Tennessee’s freshman single-season home run record. Connor Denning answered with a home run of his own in the bottom of the frame to make it 8-7 headed to the ninth inning.

Chase Burns went 1.1 innings with two strikeouts and an earned run.

Christian Moore pinch hit for Blake Burke and delivered a single right back up the middle to put Tennessee up 9-7. Cortland Lawson put the game away with a three-run shot into the Vols’ bullpen.

Redmond Walsh came in to finish the game out. The super senior pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

UP NEXT: Tennessee has a date with the winner of Campbell and Georgia Tech on Sunday at 7 p.m. The Vols need to win one of two games to advance to the super regionals.