KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) – There’s some big news on Rocky Top. Peyton Manning is joining the staff at the University of Tennessee this semester.

Manning is joining the teaching staff at UT’s College of Communication and Information for the fall 2023 term.

Caroline Mueller, a senior majoring in journalism and electronic media, is hoping she’ll be one of the lucky students to learn from UT’s new “Professor of Practice” Peyton Manning.

“One of my goals for senior year was to meet Peyton Manning,” said Mueller. “So I think it’s going to be a little easier now. I’m honestly hoping I get to meet him.”

“From an athlete’s perspective, I would ask him what journalists can do to make athletes more comfortable and get the best answers out of them and put together good stories,” she explained.

Peyton has given numerous donations to the College of Communication and Information. He even has a classroom named after him in the building.

College Dean Joe Mazer said this was another way Manning wanted to give back to the school.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for our students to learn from a true industry leader and an alum who is coming back to give back in new ways to his Alma Mater,” Mazer said. “So it will be an exciting time on Rocky Top in the fall.”

Manning will be teaching alongside professors this semester.

“He wasn’t only an athlete. He did major in communications at CCI and he opened his own production studio, Omaha Productions,” Mueller said. “So he does all the behind-the-scenes stuff too which I think is really cool. He’s had a huge impact on journalism.”

Manning will be teaching the next generation of journalists and VFLs.

“As far as alumni go, he’s very present on campus,” Mueller said. “Especially during football season, he comes around a lot and he’s definitely the embodiment of a VFL.”