Tennessee center ready to use rare 6th year of eligibility

FILE – In this Aug. 9, 2018, file, photo, Tennessee offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy answers questions during a news conference in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Calvin Mattheis, The News Sentinel via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brandon Kennedy had plenty of reasons to opt out of college football even as the Southeastern Conference preparing for its league-only season.

He has already earned a master’s degree in sports psychology and will graduate in December with his second master’s in agriculture leadership.

After five seasons in college football, the Tennessee center didn’t have to take advantage of the rare sixth year of eligibility to graduate after a torn ACL wiped out his 2018 season.

Even amid a pandemic, Kennedy just wants to play. He says he’s all in and has worked hard for this final year.

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2019, file photo, Tennessee center Brandon Kennedy (55) gets ready to snap the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, in Knoxville, Tenn. Brandon Kennedy already has a master’s degree in sports psychology and is working on a second as the offensive lineman is back for a rare sixth college season. The center who started his career at Alabama before transferring chose to try playing one final year on a Tennessee offensive line that finally has talent and depth. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

