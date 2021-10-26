KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee has released its new priority seating model for men’s and women’s basketball for the 2022-23 season with plans to change the model based on upcoming renovations.

Under the new model, fans will select from among 11 price zones in Thompson-Boling Arena, with most zones carrying a specific donation amount required to purchase season tickets. Similar to the new Tennessee football pricing plan, certain areas of Thompson-Boling have been designated as no-donation/family sections for Vols and Lady Vols fans seeking an alternative to seats carrying a gift requirement.

This new basketball pricing plan places Tennessee’s season-ticket costs and associated donations more in line with those of its peers. Prices for men’s basketball tickets range from $5,500 for a floor courtside seat to $250 for the family section in the 300 level. Prices include the season ticket cost and the required donation.

Lady Vols tickets are as much as $1,000 for the floor section to $100 for the end court sections. Pricing for seasons beyond 2022-23 is subject to change based on future arena enhancements.

The student seating sections for men’s games will also change beginning in 2022-23. Students in the lower bowl have been in sections 124, 125 and behind the basket in 129 and 128 for years. The new student seating will place students behind both baskets, the entirety of sections 128, 129, 113 and 114. Overflow student seating will remain in the arena’s southwest end.

Student seating for women’s games will not change.

“As we did for Tennessee football, we made a concerted effort to construct a more fair and equitable basketball ticket-pricing structure for all fans,” athletic director Danny White said. “The comprehensive changes we’ve implemented in our pricing plan and our multisport priority seating model should increase access for fans who have long been interested in upgrading their Tennessee basketball gameday experience but have had very limited options.

“It’s important to be upfront about the fact that this pricing is only for the 2022-23 season. We’re currently evaluating various arena renovation options, exploring amenity additions — particularly a lower-level club —and looking into other creative projects aimed at enhancing the gameday experience for everyone in the arena.”

White said plans for gathering fan feedback through surveys and focus groups are in the works.

“That input is very important,” he said. “I appreciate our fans’ participation and their incredible excitement about both of our basketball programs.”

The Vols begin the 2021-22 season this week with an exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, against Lenoir-Rhyne. The first regular season game is Nov. 9 against UT Martin. Tipoff for that game is at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

The Lady Vols get started with an exhibition match Nov. 3 against Georgia College. The regular season begins a week later at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 against Southern Illinois.