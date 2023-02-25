KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rhythm was restored in Tennessee tonight, the Vols trumping the Gamecocks, 85-45.

Josiah-Jordan James was back in the line-up after missing the last four games due to an ankle sprain. Julian Phillips was still out due to his hip flexor injury and Tyreke Key joined him on the sideline with an ankle injury.

James came back with a statement, leading the Vols with 18 points. Tennessee saw five players hit the double figures in scoring.

Zakai Zeigler was back to dishing out the ball, totaling 11 assists and snagging a double-double with 13 points.

Tennessee’s shots were on fire, connecting on 58.1 percent of their attempts from the field and 43.5 percent from three.

An 11-0 run early in the first half was just the beginning of the lead Tennessee would build over South Carolina. Once the Vols got in front, they never looked back, Tennessee riding to a 40-point victory over the Gamecocks.