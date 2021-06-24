Tennessee dismisses quarterback Kaidon Salter following drug arrest

Kaidon Salter signs his letter of intent to the University of Tennessee on Dec. 16, 2020. Photo: Kaidon Salter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kaidon Salter’s career at Tennessee is over before he even touched the field for a game. The freshman quarterback has been dismissed from the football program just days after an arrest on Saturday for simple possession. The dismissal comes three weeks after Salter was reinstated with the team.

“Kaidon Salter has been dismissed from our football program,” Director of Football Communications Bill Martin said Thursday. “We wish Kaidon and his family all the best in his future endeavors.”

According to the arrest report, Salter admitted to police that he had marijuana and told his passenger, Amari McNeill to throw it out when officers stopped the vehicle. McNeill, an offensive lineman, signed to play for the Vols this past December during the early signing period. He too was charged with simple possession. No update has been given on his status with the team.

Kaidon, a four-star prospect, was the No. 18 quarterback in the country in last year’s recruiting class according to 247Sports. The Cedar Hill, Texas, native committed to former coach Jeremy Pruitt and stayed true to the Vols when coach Josh Heupel was hired.

Kaidon was among a “group of individuals” suspended from the team in March.

The Vols still have five quarterbacks on the official roster not including Michigan transfer Joe Milton who enrolled in classes in April.