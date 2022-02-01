KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers (14-6, 5-3 SEC) led from start to finish in Tuesday’s 90-80 victory over Texas A&M (15-7, 4-5 SEC) at Thompson-Boling Arena.

“We’re at our best when the ball doesn’t stick,” said coach Rick Barnes when asked about the Vols’ 22 assists. “Tonight I thought we played a really nice game on the offensive end.”

The Vols led by as many as 14 in the second half. The Aggies cut the Tennessee lead to five before Justin Powell knocked in a pair of threes in a :26 second span to stretch the Vols lead to 11 with 5:30 to play in the game.

“I told people Justin would play a lot more if he’d shoot when he’s open,” Barnes said. “Those were two really big threes that he hit.”

Five players scored in double figures for the Vols with Kennedy Chandler leading the way with 16 points and 7 assists.

Olivier Nkamhoua turned in one of his better performances of the season finishing with 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field while pulling down 7 rebounds.

“Olivier can shoot the ball; he’s a really good mid-range player,” Barnes said. “The more he plays the better he’s going to get. He can score the ball. He’s a really good shooter.”

Josiah-Jordan James scored the first 5 points of the game, he had 8 points in the first five minutes and finished with a line of 14 points, 8 rebounds and two assists.

“I thought the way he started the game was the best he’s played,” Barnes said. “Josiah always gives a good floor game. We need him playing like that.”

Tennessee returns to the floor Saturday when they travel to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks at 1 p.m.