KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A staple member of the University of Tennessee Letterman’s T-Club and longtime advisor to countless student athletes died Tuesday at 93. Those who loved her said Judy Constantine was a friend to all and wanted the best for all the athletes she worked with.

She worked for the University of Tennessee for nearly 60 years, including over 40 years with the Continuing Education Department, and was a mentor for all student athletes during her illustrious tenure.

Constantine played an integral part in bringing back the Letterman’s T-Club, which is comprised of all individuals who have been awarded a varsity letter at UT. She was the first woman to be made an honorary letterman.

Determined, selfless, respected and a VFL, just a few words that describe Judy Constantine best.

“It means a lot because she’s not going to be forgotten,” Judy’s nephew Larry Baldwin said. “For generations to come, she will not be forgotten.”

Constantine started working at UT at the age of 17, touching lives along the way. Her family finding out through the players themselves just how much Judy meant to them.

“I learned a lot by listening to the athletes. They would tell me that they owed half of their diploma to her,” Baldwin said. “When they were discouraged, when they wanted to quit or go home, they would go to her and she would step up as a mother would and say ‘no, you’re not. Let me tell you something, pull yourself up by the bootstraps and you’re not going anywhere. You’re going to stick this out.'”

Outside of mentoring and advising the likes of Johnny Majors, Peyton Manning and other student athletes, she spearheaded the rejuvenation of the Lettermen’s T-Club and the creation of the Lettermen’s Wall of Fame. Even after Judy retired from UT, she was still there for the athletes.

“She would come in and there would be guys in the Letterman Room and the first person they’d go see is Judy,” longtime friend of Judy, Chris Wampler said. “They’d go give her a big hug and talk to her about life and what was going on with them. When I would come into the T-Club Room, she would always just motion for me to come over cause she always had something for me to do and it was always about helping somebody else.”

Helping others and cheering on the Vols are two things Judy’s legacy will always be remembered for.

“She started working at 17, she passed away a couple of days ago at 93 and in all those years she missed one home football game,” Baldwin said.

“She was a true VFL,” Wampler said.

Wampler also said that the one game she missed was because of a missed ride and even though he offered to have someone pick her up she decided to stay home and watch it on tv.

According to all things said today, she bled orange and white to the core and was the true definition of a Vol For Life.

Funeral arrangements have been made and the graveside service takes place Saturday, June 10 at 3:00 p.m. in the Lynnhurst Cemetery.