Tennessee extends home win streak to 31 games with rout over Florida A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 21 Tennessee has won 31 consecutive games at home after a 72-43 rout over Florida A&M on Wednesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The home win streak leads all of Division I college basketball.

Tennessee takes down Florida A&M 72-43. The Vols have won 31 straight at home.#Vols scoring leaders

Fulkerson: 15p, 5r

Pons: 14p, 7r

Nkamhoua: 11p, 13r

Turner: 10p

Tennessee (7-1) had five players score in double figures against the Rattlers. John Fulkerson, who scored a career-high 17 points against VCU on Saturday, continued his hot streak with a game-high 15 points.

Yves Pons added 14 points and seven rebounds while Olivier Nkamhoua had a double-double, scoring 11 points and 13 rebounds. Lamonte Turner and Josiah-Jordan James each added 10 points.

Tennessee will host Memphis Dec. 14 at 3 p.m ET on ESPN. A win over the Tigers would also give Rick Barnes 700 victories in his head coaching career.

