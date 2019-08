Tennessee’s first trip back to the SEC Tournament did not last long.

The Vols dropped their first game in Hoover, Alabama, falling to Auburn 5-3.

The loss is Tennessee’s sixth straight when playing in the conference tournament.

While the conference tournament is over for Tennessee, the postseason could just be underway for the Vols. After winning 14 SEC games during the regular season, Tennessee will likely play in an NCAA Regional for the first time since 2005.