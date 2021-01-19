Tennessee falls to Florida on rough night shooting

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to the court during a game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WATE) — Tennessee struggled to shoot the basketball and defend in Tuesday’s 75-49 loss to Florida in Gainesville.

John Fulkerson led the Vols with 15 points on 6-9 shooting from the field.

Tennessee shot just 29.3 percent (17-58) and just 16.7 percent (3-18) from the three point line.

Florida led by as many as 28 points and finished with more assists (15), steals (11), and blocks (7) in the win.

Tennessee, who came into the game giving up an average of 52 points per game, didn’t bring the intensity on the defensive end giving up 75 points on 31-63 shooting from the floor.

It’s just the second loss of the season for the Vols.

Tennessee plays host to Missouri on Saturday night at Thompson Boling Arena, tip off set for 8:30 p.m.