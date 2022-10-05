KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Vol fans are invited to watch both the men’s and women’s basketball teams hold open practice just hours before the Tennessee football team takes on top-ranked Alabama next week.

Both teams will scrimmage in front of fans at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Oct. 15 ahead of the Tennessee-Alabama game at Neyland Stadium.

The Lady Vols will scrimmage from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The men’s basketball team will follow from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Gate D on the facility’s northeast side will open at 9:30 a.m. Fans are asked to watch from sections 100-109 in the lower-north side of the arena and are not permitted on floor level.

Restrooms between sections 101-107 will be open to fans during the scrimmages. Football gameday parking permits are required for lots on and around campus Saturday.

Both teams enter 2022 with high expectations, The Lady Vols were ranked No. 4 in the June 14 edition of ESPN’s “Way-Too-Early Top 25” poll while the Vols came in at No. 12 in the men’s edition of the poll released on Aug. 23.

Tennessee won their first SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in 43 years last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Vols won 18 of their first 19 games in 2021 and reached No. 4 in the AP Top 25 Poll, their highest position since 2015, before a run to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

The Lady Vols season will begin on Oct. 28 with the men’s team to tip-off on Nov. 8.