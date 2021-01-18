Tennessee fans not sad to see Coach Jeremy Pruitt go

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– University of Tennessee leaders announced Monday head football coach Jeremy Pruitt was fired, and several fans said they’re not sad to see him go.

Here’s what fans had to say:

“I felt like it was coming. There’s been some questionable decisions, I feel like, especially with our quarterback choice, but I don’t know. I know it’s been a tough season for everyone, but I knew it was coming at some point,” Bryce Lane said.

“The fact that he really wasn’t able to develop a quarterback in the time tat he was here. Just, you know, it’s little things like that that you know, kind of takes him out of question for me for being like a good coach that could get things done,” Jackson Gregory said.

“I thought it would be coming, but I didn’t think it would be so soon. I thought it would be a little later, but I saw the tweet and I was like, ‘what? OK, cool,'” Bret Berry said. “I think we were all super optimistic the past few years, but then with this season it just didn’t come to fruition,” Berry also said.

“We like Jeremy Pruitt as a person. We thought he was gonna be able to do it for us, but he ended up just not getting the job done. He finished with a not very great record. I wasn’t really happy with last year’s performance. So, honestly, I’m not really too sad about it,” Jacob Gregory said.

Although it was a tougher year for football programs across the country due to COVID-19, fans said this year still counted as a loss for Pruitt.

“I think this season definitely presented a unique set of challenges, so I think you know if his position was terminated probably because of a combination of things in past seasons and combined with this season,” Austin Howell said.

UT leaders cited an internal investigation and possible violations for the firing.

Fans said that simply gave all the more reason to let him go.

“He deserves to go. We don’t want to deal with any of that. So, that just makes us look bad. So, yeah he deserves to go,” Cesar Cerezo said.