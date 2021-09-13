Tennessee-Florida matchup set for primetime kickoff on Sept. 25

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) throws to receiver as he’s hit by Pittsburgh linebacker SirVocea Dennis (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers will open their SEC schedule against division-rival Florida Gators in the primetime slot on September 25 in Gainesville, Fla.

The announcement came on Monday morning (Sept. 13) after a tough loss against the Pitt Panthers with the words, “Primetime in the Swamp.”

The Vols will face the Gators on ESPN with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.

During the 2020 COVID-19 season, the Gators came to Knoxville and took care of the Jeremy Pruitt-led Vols 31-19 in an early December matchup. The last time Tennessee beat the Gators was Sept. 24, 2016, where both teams were ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll with a final score of 38-28.

