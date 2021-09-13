Tennessee-Florida matchup set for primetime kickoff on Sept. 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers will open their SEC schedule against division-rival Florida Gators in the primetime slot on September 25 in Gainesville, Fla.
The announcement came on Monday morning (Sept. 13) after a tough loss against the Pitt Panthers with the words, “Primetime in the Swamp.”
The Vols will face the Gators on ESPN with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET.
During the 2020 COVID-19 season, the Gators came to Knoxville and took care of the Jeremy Pruitt-led Vols 31-19 in an early December matchup. The last time Tennessee beat the Gators was Sept. 24, 2016, where both teams were ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll with a final score of 38-28.