Tennessee Football 2021 Pro Day scheduled for March 25

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith (73) plays against BYU during an NCAA football game in Knoxville, Tenn. Smith was selected to The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team, Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football is set to hold its Pro Day along with the NFL at the Anderson Training Center on Thursday.

Four former players are participating:

Offensive lineman Trey Smith

Wide receiver Josh Palmer

Defensive back Bryce Thompson

Offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy

Palmer, Smith and Thompson were all invited to the 2021 NFL Combine.

Tennessee football reports that due to COVID-19 protocols, Pro Day will be closed to media.

WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Team will bring you the latest on these players’ pro day as well as their journey in the upcoming NFL Draft.