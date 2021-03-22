Tennessee Football 2021 Pro Day scheduled for March 25

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football is set to hold its Pro Day along with the NFL at the Anderson Training Center on Thursday.
Four former players are participating:
- Offensive lineman Trey Smith
- Wide receiver Josh Palmer
- Defensive back Bryce Thompson
- Offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy
Palmer, Smith and Thompson were all invited to the 2021 NFL Combine.
Tennessee football reports that due to COVID-19 protocols, Pro Day will be closed to media.
WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Team will bring you the latest on these players’ pro day as well as their journey in the upcoming NFL Draft.