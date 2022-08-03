KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As football time in Tennessee approaches, the university announced Wednesday that their season ticket sales goal has already been eclipsed thanks to an influx of new season ticket buyers.

As of Aug. 3, Tennessee has sold 58,871 season tickets, about five percent above the targeted goal of 56,000 outlined in the five-year strategic plan for Tennessee Athletics released in July.

Tennessee has sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season after a successful first year under head coach Josh Heupel, far surpassing their stated goal of 10,000 new season tickets. It also marks the most new season ticket sales since Tennessee began keeping track, more than double the previous record of 7,502 in 2015.

“Vol Nation has made an extraordinarily strong statement about their excitement for this team,” said Director of Athletics Danny White. “We were optimistic that we could reach our Rise Glorious season-ticket goal of 56,000 by Sept. 1, but we’ve sold close to 17,000 new season-tickets to push us past that goal with still a month left until kickoff. There are very few fanbases worldwide capable of delivering that rate of growth.”

The surge in ticket sales follows a record-setting fundraising year. The Tennessee Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports Tennessee student-athletes and athletic programs through donations, set records for fundraising total ($80,759,936) and total donors (18,859).

Tennessee will kick off their season on Thursday, Sept. 1 when they host Ball State at a newly-renovated Neyland Stadium.

After leading the Vols to a seven win season and an appearance in the Music City Bowl, Heupel was awarded the 2021 FWAA Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award alongside South Carolina coach Shane Beamer as the best coach in his first year at a school. He is one of only five Vol head coaches in the last 80 years to win seven or more games in his first season.

UT shattered eight single-season team records under his watch, including points (511), total offensive yards (6,174), touchdowns (67), point after touchdowns made (67), total first downs (316), rushing first downs (164), fewest interceptions thrown (3) and passing efficiency (167.10).

Limited season-ticket inventory remains and nearly all premium season ticket options have been sold, according to the university. Fans interested in season tickets should contact the Tennessee Fund at (865) 974-1218 or visit AllVols.com.