KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It is homecoming weekend at the University of Tennessee. The Volunteers are set to take on the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday and Friday, and the excitement kicked into high gear.

The sights and the sounds of fans enjoying homecoming festivities rang through Rocky the day before the game against No. 1 Georgia. COVID-19 may have sidelined 2020’s festivities, but it didn’t diminish the fan’s passion for the famous homecoming parade or its preparations.

“We like, this whole week have been hard at work with the floats, pomping and gluing and building and all that,” said UT sophomore Momi Deloach. This was her first homecoming parade since last year’s parade was canceled.

Fans bottled up enough energy from last year’s pause to cheer on the Vols all weekend — they’re hoping to carry those good vibes into Neyland Stadium.

“It’s great it’s great like I said, we’re having so many people here and it just brings such a better vibe around here,” said UT junior Andrew Bland.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. and the Vol Walk steps off at 1:15 p.m.