Tennessee football releases 2022 schedule, will not play Army

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel watches action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee Tech Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Volunteers are set to start SEC play on Saturday, but before then, the Vols’ 2022 schedule was released.

Tennessee opens up its 2022 season at Neyland Stadium against Ball State on Sept. 3.

The Vols get a chance for revenge in Pittsburgh on Sept. 10, 2022. The Panthers topped Tennessee 41-34 on Sept. 11.

Tennessee returns home on Sept. 17 to face Akron. The Vols were originally set to host Army during the 2022 season. The game was to coincide with the Medal of Honor Convention that is coming to Knoxville.

“If you look at the nonconference UT football schedule, you’ll notice that the Black Knights of West Point are coming to Neyland Stadium. It’s not coincidental,” convention organizer Don Naab said at the time.

According to UT, the game against Army will not be made up. Tennessee will pay West Point $500,000 to get out of the game. The Black Knights were scheduled to receive $1.4 million to play the Vols. The Vols will pay Akron $1 million.

The Volunteers open up SEC play against Florida when the Gators travel to Neyland on Sept. 24.

Tennessee’s Week 6 matchup is a big one against LSU on Oct. 8 in Baton Rouge. The Vols haven’t beaten the Tigers in the past five matchups.

The last time Tennessee beat Alabama at Neyland was in 2006. The Vols will look to break that streak on Oct. 15 in the annual Third Saturday in October rivalry game.

The Vols take a break from conference play in Week 8. Tennessee hosts the University of Tennessee at Martin on Oct. 22.

Week 9 (Oct. 29) sees Kentucky travel down Interstate 75 South to Knoxville. It will be the 118th meeting between UT and UK.

Week 10 (Nov. 5) has the Vols travelling to Athens, Georgia, to take on the Bulldogs. UT will host Missouri on Nov. 12, just the 11th matchup between these teams. Tennessee will make the trek to South Carolina in Week 12 (Nov. 19).

Finally, Week 13 (Nov. 26) pairs Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The Vols hold a 77-33 advantage in the series.