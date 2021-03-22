Tennessee football resumed team activities Monday, spring practice to begin Thursday

Tennessee quarterback Harrison Bailey (15) throws to a receiver during warmups of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

This after team activity was paused after multiple positive COVID-19 tests last week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee has announced the resumption of football program activities after they were put on pause Friday due to positive COVID-19 tests among staff members and players.

A Tennessee football spokesperson confirmed the Vols resumed team activities on Monday and spring practice is set to begin Thursday, March 25. The announcement came after the Vols had paused team activities due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.

The Vols were scheduled to begin spring practice on March 23 before pausing team activity last Wednesday.

The Orange & White Game is scheduled for April 24, and kickoff is set for 4 p.m. The game will be available to stream online on SEC Network+.