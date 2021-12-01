KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two of Tennessee football’s most dynamic playmakers and leaders, who just so happen to be roommates, are headed to Mobile, Alabama, to play in the Senior Bowl.

It was late November when defensive back Alontae Taylor accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl and now to kick off December, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. accepted his invite as well. Taylor was able to hand-deliver the invitation to Jones, who’s from the Mobile area.

Kickoff for the Senior Bowl is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5 on NFL Network.