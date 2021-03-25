Tennessee football roster released ahead of spring practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s getting closer to football time in Tennessee and the Vols have released their roster ahead of the beginning of spring practice.

Tennessee’s first spring practice under new head coach Josh Heupel will kick off Thursday after team activities were put on hold last week due to COVID-19.

The Vols had to push back the start of spring practice after team activities were paused due to COVID-19 cases in the program. Activities resumed on Monday, March 22.

Linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch were not listed on the spring roster after entering the transfer portal in January. Neither player has announced a transfer destination.

Offense

Quarterbacks

Hendon Hooker

Kaidon Salter

Sully McDermott

Spencer Smith

Harrison Bailey

Brian Maurer

Runningbacks

Tiyon Evans

Jabari Small

Dee Beckwith

Jaylen Wright

Antonio Malone

Len’Neth Whitehead

Marcus Pierce

Fred Orr

Tee Hodge

Wide Receivers

Velus Jones Jr.

Cedric Tillman

Jimmy Calloway

Jimmy Holiday

Jalin Hyatt

Malachi Wideman

Michael Bittner

Walker Merrill

Jack Jancek

J.T. Siekerman

Kenny Soloman

Tanner Dobrucky

Tight Ends

Austin Pope

Miles Campbell

Jacob Warren

Princeton Fant

Hunter Salmon

Offensive Line

Jackson Lampley

Kingston Harris

Riley Locklear

Cooper Mays

William Parker

Parker Ball

Dayne Davis

Jacob Brigman

Cade Mays

James Parsons

RJ Perry

James Robinson

Darnell Wright

K’Rojhn Wright

Jerome Carvin

Javontez Spraggins

Chris Akporoghene

Ollie Lane

Defense

Defensive Line

Ja’Quain Blakely

Elijah Simmons

Omari Thomas

Dominic Bailey

Kurot Garland

LaTrell Bumphus

Greg Emerson

Deven Jones

Matthew Butler

Isaac Washington

Isaac Green

Darel Middleton

Aubrey Solomon

Linebackers

Tyler Baron

Byron Young

Kwauze Garland

Morven Joseph

Bryson Eason

Aaron Beasley

Martavius French

Roman Harrison

Jeremy Banks

Nick Humphrey

Solon Page III

West SHuler

Aaron Willis

Eunique Valentine

Defensive Backs

Trevon Flowers

Alontae Taylor

Warren Burrell

Kenneth George Jr.

Romello Edwards

Bradley Jones

Christian Charles

Tyus Fields

Doneiko Slaughter

Tamarion McDonald

Jaylen McCollough

Chayce Bishop

Theo Jackson

Trey Riley

Will Brooks

William Wright

Cheyenne Labruzza

Special Teams

Kickers

Toby Wilson

JT Carver

Chase McGrath

Marshall Ware

Punters

Paxton Brooks

Long Snappers