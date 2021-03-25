Tennessee football roster released ahead of spring practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s getting closer to football time in Tennessee and the Vols have released their roster ahead of the beginning of spring practice.
Tennessee’s first spring practice under new head coach Josh Heupel will kick off Thursday after team activities were put on hold last week due to COVID-19.
The Vols had to push back the start of spring practice after team activities were paused due to COVID-19 cases in the program. Activities resumed on Monday, March 22.
Linebackers Henry To’o To’o and Quavaris Crouch were not listed on the spring roster after entering the transfer portal in January. Neither player has announced a transfer destination.
Offense
Quarterbacks
- Hendon Hooker
- Kaidon Salter
- Sully McDermott
- Spencer Smith
- Harrison Bailey
- Brian Maurer
Runningbacks
- Tiyon Evans
- Jabari Small
- Dee Beckwith
- Jaylen Wright
- Antonio Malone
- Len’Neth Whitehead
- Marcus Pierce
- Fred Orr
- Tee Hodge
Wide Receivers
- Velus Jones Jr.
- Cedric Tillman
- Jimmy Calloway
- Jimmy Holiday
- Jalin Hyatt
- Malachi Wideman
- Michael Bittner
- Walker Merrill
- Jack Jancek
- J.T. Siekerman
- Kenny Soloman
- Tanner Dobrucky
Tight Ends
- Austin Pope
- Miles Campbell
- Jacob Warren
- Princeton Fant
- Hunter Salmon
Offensive Line
- Jackson Lampley
- Kingston Harris
- Riley Locklear
- Cooper Mays
- William Parker
- Parker Ball
- Dayne Davis
- Jacob Brigman
- Cade Mays
- James Parsons
- RJ Perry
- James Robinson
- Darnell Wright
- K’Rojhn Wright
- Jerome Carvin
- Javontez Spraggins
- Chris Akporoghene
- Ollie Lane
Defense
Defensive Line
- Ja’Quain Blakely
- Elijah Simmons
- Omari Thomas
- Dominic Bailey
- Kurot Garland
- LaTrell Bumphus
- Greg Emerson
- Deven Jones
- Matthew Butler
- Isaac Washington
- Isaac Green
- Darel Middleton
- Aubrey Solomon
Linebackers
- Tyler Baron
- Byron Young
- Kwauze Garland
- Morven Joseph
- Bryson Eason
- Aaron Beasley
- Martavius French
- Roman Harrison
- Jeremy Banks
- Nick Humphrey
- Solon Page III
- West SHuler
- Aaron Willis
- Eunique Valentine
Defensive Backs
- Trevon Flowers
- Alontae Taylor
- Warren Burrell
- Kenneth George Jr.
- Romello Edwards
- Bradley Jones
- Christian Charles
- Tyus Fields
- Doneiko Slaughter
- Tamarion McDonald
- Jaylen McCollough
- Chayce Bishop
- Theo Jackson
- Trey Riley
- Will Brooks
- William Wright
- Cheyenne Labruzza
Special Teams
Kickers
- Toby Wilson
- JT Carver
- Chase McGrath
- Marshall Ware
Punters
- Paxton Brooks
Long Snappers
- Will Albright
- Grant Reid
- Matthew Salansky