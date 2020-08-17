UPDATE: Tennessee to start season on road against South Carolina

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UPDATE: 3:25 p.m.) — The Vols will begin their 2020 season on the road against South Carolina.

The game will mark the first true road test for Tennessee since 2008 when Phillip Fulmer led the Vols across the country to play UCLA. Tennessee did begin the Jeremy Pruitt era in 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina, for a neutral-site game against West Virginia.

Pruitt’s third year will begin against the opponent that started the Vols six-game winning streak a year ago. The Vols, coming off a bye week after a loss against then-No. 1 Alabama, were able to turn the season around with a 41-21 win over the Gamecocks.

The Week 1 games were announced on “The Paul Finebaum” at 3 p.m. Other SEC Week 1 games include: Alabama at Missouri, Florida at Ole Miss, Georgia at Arkansas, Kentucky at Auburn, Mississippi State at LSU and Vanderbilt at Texas A&M.

No times have been set, and the rest of the schedule will be announce at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s a big day on Rocky Top as the Vols’ 2020 schedule is expected to be unveiled Monday.

The Vols’ week one will be announced at 3 p.m. on the Paul Finebaum Show. The full schedule will then be unveiled at 7 p.m. on SECNow.

Tennessee’s 10-game conference-only schedule will include games against Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas A&M, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

The 2020 SEC schedule is set to begin Sept. 26.

Tennessee is holding its first official practice Monday in accordance with the official start of the SEC fall training camp period.

LATEST STORIES: