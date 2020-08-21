Tennessee football tickets to be sold as season package only

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tickets to 2020 Tennessee football games will be offered exclusively in season-ticket packages.

In an email sent out Thursday to previous season-ticket holders, the ticket office asked those interested in tickets this season to let them know if they are still interested. The email also suggests that those who are not interested to donate their ticket payment and annual gift to the Student-Athlete Volunteer Excellence Fund.

The university says opting for a seat does not guarantee access to tickets and seat locations are not known at this time. Ticket holders do have the option of a refund and to renew for the 2021 season but they may not be eligible for basketball season tickets.

During Gov. Bill Lee’s COVID-19 news briefing on Tuesday, University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer said capacity at Neyland Stadium would be limited to about 25% capacity. The capacity of Neyland Stadium is 102,455.

