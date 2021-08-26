Tennessee football: What to expect at Sept. 2 season opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Can you feel it in the air Vol fans? The season opener for Tennessee football begins at 8 p.m. on September 2 and the university is prepared to welcome all 102,455 to Neyland Stadium this fall.

First things first- tickets: “Fans with digital tickets are strongly encouraged to download them to their mobile devices before arriving on campus. Those with parking permits either printed or mobile are asked to have their permits ready to display upon entry into parking lots.”

Parking lots will open at 3 p.m. and more information can be found here. Gates at Neyland Stadium are set to open at 6 p.m.

The Vol Walk will begin at 5:45 p.m., with the Pride of the Southland Band march is set for 6:20 p.m. UT says, “In the interest of health and safety, fans are asked to remain on the sidewalks along Peyton Manning Pass and Phillip Fulmer Way and refrain from hugs, high-fives, and handshakes during the Vol Walk.”

A 10 a.m. ceremony will be held before the game to unveil four “larger-than-life bronze statues” honoring Vols trailblazers Condredge Holloway, Tee Martin, Lester McClain, and Jackie Walker in the plaza outside Gate 21. Due to space limitations, attendance at the ceremony will be limited.

Tailgates

Fans can stop by the new “Truly’s Tailgate,” located outside Gate 9, for food and drinks beginning at 4 p.m. Truly’s will stay open through the end of the third quarter, giving fans in the south concourse a variety of food, drinks, and additional restroom options.

For personal tailgates, fans will be allowed to bring a tent as large as 10 feet by 10 feet for their group. Tents must not block parking spaces or vehicle traffic within a parking area.

The Toyota Volunteer Village, located in the Humanities Plaza, will offer activities for fans attending the game starting at 4:30 p.m.

Game Day Safety Measures

A limited number of boat mooring spaces will be available at the Volunteer Landing and Vol Navy docks. Shuttles will not be available.

Though not required for entry to Neyland Stadium or movement throughout the seating bowl, facial coverings are encouraged for stadium patrons on game day. Masks are required on the shuttle buses.

Fans can bring into the stadium one unopened factory-sealed clear water bottle and one empty clear water bottle per person.

Stadium staff will perform a self-screening for COVID-19 before entering the stadium.

Fans are asked to perform a health self-screen and stay home if they feel sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19. The same policies apply to fans sitting in the student section of the stadium.

Medical bag checkpoints will be at Gates 14 and 21.

As required by the SEC, fans are allowed to bring to the stadium one clear plastic bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon clear resealable plastic storage bag. They also will be allowed a small clutch purse not to exceed 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. Fans interested in purchasing an approved clear bag can visit the Official Team Store at Neyland Stadium; VolShop locations in the Student Union, at the corner of Cumberland Avenue and 17th Street, and in University Commons; and other area retailers. No other bags will be allowed inside the stadium. All items are subject to search at the gates. For more information, see the clear bag policy.

Smoking is prohibited at UT, including within private vehicles parked or operated on university property. The prohibition extends to any lighted tobacco, electronic cigarettes, and other vape devices.

Anyone attempting to enter the stadium with alcohol will be denied entry.

Policy states that unmanned aircraft systems are prohibited on university property within four hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time of a football game, during the game, or within two hours after the conclusion of the game.

Other prohibited items:

Artificial noisemakers

Open umbrellas

Outside food, snacks, and beverages

Radios without headphones

Video cameras, professional cameras, and cameras with detachable lenses

Stadium seats with arms or side pockets

Selfie sticks

Weapons of any kind, including pocket knives

No items can be stored or left at the gates. Fans can bring the following items inside the stadium, subject to search at the gates:

Cushions or seats without arms or side pockets

Small cameras, binoculars, and mobile phones

Small bags with medically necessary items (Note: Diapers and non-medically necessary items for babies and young children must be carried in a clear bag.)

Suspicious activity can be reported to the UT Police Department at 865-974-3114.