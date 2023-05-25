KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With football time in Tennessee just 100 days away, those hoping to secure season tickets at Neyland Stadium will now have to join a waitlist.

University of Tennessee Athletics announced Thursday that all 70,500 allotted season tickets for the 2023 football season have sold out, marking the second time in the past 22 seasons that the entire season ticket inventory has been sold. The last time was ahead of the 2016 season.

Tennessee sold 10,000 more season tickets than last year following their best season since 2001 and an Orange Bowl victory. A university release said existing season ticket holders renewed at a rate of 96% with over 9,000 new season tickets sold.

Fans interested in joining the season ticket waiting list can fill out an interest form at UTsports.com/seasontickets.

Neyland Stadium is currently undergoing a multiyear renovation process costing nearly $300 million. It was partially closed during the 2023 Orange & White game due to construction in the south end of the stadium.

University officials recently announced an ambitious plan to build a Neyland Stadium entertainment district anchored by a 12-story hotel.

Tennessee’s season begins Sept. 2 in Nashville for a game against Virginia before returning to Neyland Stadium for their home opener the following week.

“Vol Nation continues to show the entire nation why they are the best fan base in college sports,” said Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White. “To be sold out of season tickets for the 2023 season is a testament to their unbridled passion and support of Tennessee Football. We can’t wait to see all our loyal fans on Rocky Top this fall!”