KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Football time in Tennessee is fast approaching, as is the first SEC Media Days to be held in the Volunteer State. Here’s which Volunteers will speak along with head coach Josh Heupel in Nashville.

The 2023 SEC Media Days will be held July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville, marking just the third time the event has been held outside the Birmingham metro area since 1985. Heupel and Vol players are scheduled to speak on Thursday, July 20.

On Monday, the university announced that quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive lineman Omari Thomas, and tight end Jacob Warren will attend the event to answer questions from SEC media members.

After earning Orange Bowl MVP honors in a win over Clemson, Milton enters his sixth and final of college football as the presumed starter following Hendon Hooker’s departure to the NFL. In two seasons with the Vols, he has thrown for 1,346 yards and 12 touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Warren, a Knoxville native and graduate of Farragut High School, is also entering his sixth and final year season. He made nine starts last year as part of the nation’s top offense and enters 2023 as UT’s starting tight end.

Thomas will anchor the defensive line in his fourth season on Rocky Top. He has played in 36 games and recorded 57 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. The Memphis native is a member of the team’s leadership council and has served on the SEC Football Leadership Council for two straight seasons.

Heupel is entering his third season at the helm of the Tennessee program with a new contract extension after leading the Vols to their best season since 2001 and first New Year’s Six berth in the College Football Playoff Era. He signed a contract extension boasting an 18-8 record at Tennessee and was named the Associated Press 2022 Coach of the Year.

Tennessee will start fall practice on Aug. 2. For the third time in program history, the Vols will begin their season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville when they take on Virginia on Sept. 2.