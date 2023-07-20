The players run through the T during the SEC game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Single-game Tennessee football tickets went on sale Thursday ahead of one of the most anticipated seasons on Rocky Top in recent memory.

Following the news that Tennessee sold their entire season ticket allotment of 70,500, fans can get tickets to individual games at Neyland Stadium on Ticketmaster.

The kickoff time for Tennessee’s home opener against Austin Peay was announced earlier this week. Kickoff times and broadcast details for the other six home matchups will be announced during the season.

Tennessee began utilizing digital tickets and parking passes for all athletic events last season. Print-at-home PDF tickets are no longer issued or accepted, nor are screenshots of tickets.

Work began over the offseason to install a Wi-Fi network at Neyland Stadium. The university said installation will begin with connectivity at the gates and stadium plazas to make the digital ticketing process more efficient. The project to make Wi-Fi accessible throughout the stadium is expected to be completed ahead of the 2024 season.

The home opener will be the first since the latest round of Neyland Stadium renovations. Work over the offseason has focused on the south end of the stadium with the removal of South Stadium Hall and the addition of a new restroom under the Gate 10 ramp.

Renovation efforts began in 2022 with the installation of a chairback section with indoor club space on the lower west sideline, north endzone video board, and party deck space. All renovations are anticipated to be completed in 2026.