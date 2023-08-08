KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For most football fans, you do not see a lot of defensive linemen wearing the number “10.”

For Elijah Simmons, the change is more than what is embroidered on the jersey. It is about being a different player than who he was while wearing the number “51.”

“Obviously ’51,’ he was a guy that he strained sometimes, he took off some plays, but he always wanted to finish. No. 10 continuously fights, strains and competes every day. Come out every day ready to play, ready to fight the next opponent. Each and every day, get better. That’s the main difference to me,” Simmons said.

Defensive line coach Rodney Garner said sometimes it is “51” that shows up sometimes it is “10.” The coach added that he tries to push himself to play a big part in the athletic success for Simmons in the upcoming 2023 season.

“Thus far through camp, he is having a really good start in camp. I think he sees that. So hopefully he is gaining a bit more confidence. Hopefully, he likes the direction he is headed in, and we all just have to keep encouraging, pushing, prodding,” Garner said.